Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin

Muck Diving is a major industry in Dauin, which showcases several marine reserves and boasts a host of amazing critter filled dive sites.

Chris Hiem (CEO Sea Explorer’s Philippines) established the first dive resort in Dauin in 1986 and began promoting the coastlines diverse marine inhabitants.

Very soon after macro fotograafia enthusiasts and lovers of rare species, such as frogfish, flamboyant cuttle fish, Nudibranchs, seahorses plus many more, came from all over the world to discover these exotic critters and take award winning macro images. DAUIN is now famous for its diversity boasting 29 out of the worlds 33 frog fish species.

There are more than 20 Dive sites along black volcanic shores of Dauin. All very close to AivyMaes Divers Resort.

Starting from north to south, I could describe all the wonderful dive spots such as Mainit, San Miguel – north and south, Talisay, Sahara Point, Bonets Corner, Dauin Sanctuary – north and south, Ginama Point, Bahura, and Pyramids, but the one that deserves a special mention is Masaplod – north and south.

This particular dive site offers one of most diverse array of critters There are so many species to see, including seahorses, several types of frogfish (one of my favourites), wonderpus, mimic and blue ring octopuses; in short it is an extraordinary place.

Another of the area’s most spectacular dive sites is the AviyMaes Divers Resort House reef which is directly in front of the resort and can be done as a very convenient shore dive. Dauin Nth Reef/Car Wrecks dive is where planet earth 2, episode 2, Frog fish special was filmed with the two large Commerson Frogfish close to one another.

Apo saar

Dauin is not all just about muck Diving though. Apo Island is just 30 minutes boat ride from the coast of Dauin. The Island has been a designated marine protected area (MPA) since 1982. This is thanks to the efforts of marine scientist Dr Angel Alcala.  

He grew up in the region and persuaded the somewhat skeptical locals that setting up a protected area would benefit the surrounding fisheries, essentially establishing the first Marine protected area in the Philippines. Dauin soon followed as did many other destinations in the Visayas creating what is today a world class macro heaven and Wide-Angle diving destination.

For those who love majestic and colourful reefs, full of soft corals inhabited by sea turtles and pelagics of different species, then the island of Apo, about 12km from Dauin is the place to be. This is an iconic dive spot and one of the most famous in the Philippines often rated in the top dives in the world.

The healthy reefs around Apo Island boast over 400 documented species of corals – that’s 65% of the world’s corals found in one place! This island has several diving spots that are carried out according to the currents of the day, such as the famous Rock Point – east and west, Mamsa Point, Cogon Baluarte, Chapel Point, Coconut Point, Cars and Tires Point amongst others.

AivyMaes Divers Resort runs a day’s excursion that takes place on a traditional local boat with comfortable seats and a bathroom on-board. You will enjoy 3 dives at the island. It includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, and you will return to the resort at about 4pm, thus concluding a perfect day with a memory full of underwater images.

In addition to the Island of Apo, the dive centre also organises night and Blackwater dives on demand.

Topside Adventures

But it’s not all about the diving here. You can also visit the old Church, the market, the waterfalls of Casaroro, go mountain trekking, visit its black sand beaches and its white sand beaches in the southern area of Dauin at Zamboanguita and Siaton, in addition to those of Apo where you can snorkel in all the different spots.

Walking around Dauin is very interesting and you can enjoy the excellent cuisines at the restaurants and bars such as Lokal Resto, Anahaw, Soga and Frontemare, plus the exquisite Italian pizzeria located right on Dauin beach. If you have time, I also recommend a visit to Dumaguete to see its waterfront and market where delicious seafood caught in the area can be tasted.

In short, I highly recommend this easily reached diving destination. If you want the ‘please yourself’ style casual atmosphere , I strongly suggest staying at  AivyMaes Divers Resort the with accommodation ranging form Deluxe Ac private bathroom, Native Style Beach Huts  or Dorm Style native hut there’s something for the whole family, the traveling couple or the solo traveler that won’t break your budget . For a customized personal experience, from the welcome, to the farewell email us at aivymaesdivers@gmail.com .

