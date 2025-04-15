Nautilus Scuba Club 2025 fotokonkurss

The Nautilus Scuba Club Cairns Launches its Annual Photo Contest and Exhibition from the 1st May

. Nautilus Scuba Club Cairns supports the local diving community and promotes scuba diving in Far North Queensland. The club has around 400 members, making it one of the largest recreational scuba clubs in Australia.

. Annual Underwater Photography Competition is the major event on the Club’s calendar. It includes photo and video categories and is judged by renowned and independent professional photographers. The competition and accompanying Näitus are sponsored by local and regional dive operators and supporters, including some of the biggest names in the Australian scuba diving industry. In 2024 over 5,000 people visited the exhibition at the Cairns Tanks Arts Centre, where over 500 high quality photographs and videos were on public display.

The 2025 contest will be open for entries from financial club members from 1 to 13 May, with the Näitus to be held at the Tanks Arts Centre for an extended period from 18 July to 10 August. Entry to the Tanks Arts Centre is free and the Exhibition is popular with locals and visitors alike.

Winners of the 2025 competition will be announced at an Awards Night at the Tanks on Saturday 2 August.

Visit the Club webpage for further information and updates on the competition:

www.nautilus-scuba.net/whats-on/photo-competition/

2024 näitus

Nautilus Scuba Club 2025 Photo Contest 2

Sündmuse põhiteave:

Näitus: 18th Juulini 10th august 2025

Location: Cairns Tanks Arts Centre (Tank 4)

Open times: Weekdays: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Weekends: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Auhinnaõhtu: Laupäev 2nd august 2025

Location: Cairns Tanks Arts Centre (Tank 4)

Time: 6:00 pm

Who will be there: Nautilus Members & Entrants

Sponsors and Dive Industry Represenatives

Meedia

More information: David George

secretary@nautilus-scuba.net

www.nautilus-scuba.net

Cover Image by Libby Sterling