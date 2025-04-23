Scuba Show naaseb Long Beachile – broneerige piletid kohe

Scuba Show, nüüdseks 38th aastal, naaseb 2025. aastal oma vaimsesse koju Long Beachile ja lubab hulgaliselt huvitavaid esinejaid, hulgaliselt lõbusaid tegevusi ja vaatamisväärsusi ning laia valikut eksponente, kes aitavad külastajaid inspireerida ja harida.

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), foto and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Long Beachi konverentsikeskus on maailmatasemel koosolekuruum, mis asub kaunis sadamakeskkonnas, lühikese jalutuskäigu kaugusel rannaäärsetest restoranidest, meelelahutusest, Vaikse ookeani akvaariumist ja vaatega kuulsale kuninganna Maryle. Messikeskuse ja lähedal asuvate kruntide juures on palju tasulist parkimist.

Ekraanil

Veealune digitaalne artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Üha populaarsem New Product Showcase heidab valgust mõnele uusimale hiljuti välja lastud või peagi turule tulevale tootele.

Sheriffi sukeldumismeeskond koos oma kahe päramootorpaadi ja veoautoga on taas saalis.

Tulge ja tutvuge hulga uute seadmetega

Käes on lõbusad atraktsioonid

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the foto stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Kelp Dome Theatre'is saate end ümbritseda kütkestava mereeluga või kui soovite natuke rohkem põnevust, vaadake, kui kaua te vahutavas rodeohais vastu peate!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great foto toetama

Eksponendid

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, koolitus agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminarid

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to foto and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com Seminari täieliku loendi, kirjelduste, kellaaegade, ruumide numbrite, esinejate elulugude ja värskenduste jaoks. NB: Seminarid võivad muutuda.

Vaadake, kui kaua saate rodeohail vastu pidada

Ukseauhinnad üle 50,000 XNUMX dollari

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased Internetis or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Laupäevaõhtune pidu

Kui näitusepõrandad ööseks suletakse, liituge Scuba Show meeskonnaga mitteametlikuks koosviibimiseks elava muusika, baaride ja toiduautode saatel ning laske end vabaks koos kaassukeldujatega. Osalege loosimises, et võita suurepäraseid auhindu, mille tulu on ookeaniteemaline heategevusorganisatsioon. Sissepääs on kõigile Scuba Show osalejatele tasuta. Kontrollige www.scubashow.com peokuulutuste jaoks sündmuse kuupäevale lähemal.

Kohtuge ja lõbutsege kaassukeldujatega

Scuba Show 2025 – hankige piletid eelmüügist!

Scuba Show toimub laupäeval, 31. mail ja pühapäeval, 1. juunil Long Beachi konverentsikeskuse C-hallis. Scuba Radio korraldab mõlemal päeval 9.15–10 etenduse-eelseid soojendusi – oodake lõbu ja mänge ning fantastilisi kingitusi.

Lahtioleku ajad

Laupäeval, 31. mail kella 10-6

Pühapäeval, 1. juunil kella 10-5

Piletid kohe saadaval

Broneeri piletid ette siin ja vältige kohaloleku ajal järjekorda.

Fotod on tehtud Scuba Show'lt