Ajakirjade tellimine
Eemaldage reklaamid 3 naela kuus
Logi sisse

Scuba Show naaseb Long Beachile – broneerige piletid kohe

Jälgige meid Google Newsis
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
Scuba Show
Sisukord
Sisukord

Scuba Show, nüüdseks 38th aastal, naaseb 2025. aastal oma vaimsesse koju Long Beachile ja lubab hulgaliselt huvitavaid esinejaid, hulgaliselt lõbusaid tegevusi ja vaatamisväärsusi ning laia valikut eksponente, kes aitavad külastajaid inspireerida ja harida.

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), foto and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Long Beachi konverentsikeskus on maailmatasemel koosolekuruum, mis asub kaunis sadamakeskkonnas, lühikese jalutuskäigu kaugusel rannaäärsetest restoranidest, meelelahutusest, Vaikse ookeani akvaariumist ja vaatega kuulsale kuninganna Maryle. Messikeskuse ja lähedal asuvate kruntide juures on palju tasulist parkimist.

Scuba Show
Scuba Show naaseb Long Beachile – broneerige piletid kohe 6

Ekraanil

Veealune digitaalne artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Üha populaarsem New Product Showcase heidab valgust mõnele uusimale hiljuti välja lastud või peagi turule tulevale tootele.

Sheriffi sukeldumismeeskond koos oma kahe päramootorpaadi ja veoautoga on taas saalis.

Scuba Show
Tulge ja tutvuge hulga uute seadmetega

Käes on lõbusad atraktsioonid

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the foto stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Kelp Dome Theatre'is saate end ümbritseda kütkestava mereeluga või kui soovite natuke rohkem põnevust, vaadake, kui kaua te vahutavas rodeohais vastu peate!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

Scuba Show
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great foto toetama

Eksponendid

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, koolitus agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminarid

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to foto and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com Seminari täieliku loendi, kirjelduste, kellaaegade, ruumide numbrite, esinejate elulugude ja värskenduste jaoks. NB: Seminarid võivad muutuda.

Scuba Show
Vaadake, kui kaua saate rodeohail vastu pidada

Ukseauhinnad üle 50,000 XNUMX dollari

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased Internetis or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Laupäevaõhtune pidu

Kui näitusepõrandad ööseks suletakse, liituge Scuba Show meeskonnaga mitteametlikuks koosviibimiseks elava muusika, baaride ja toiduautode saatel ning laske end vabaks koos kaassukeldujatega. Osalege loosimises, et võita suurepäraseid auhindu, mille tulu on ookeaniteemaline heategevusorganisatsioon. Sissepääs on kõigile Scuba Show osalejatele tasuta. Kontrollige www.scubashow.com peokuulutuste jaoks sündmuse kuupäevale lähemal.

Scuba Show
Kohtuge ja lõbutsege kaassukeldujatega

Scuba Show 2025 – hankige piletid eelmüügist!

Scuba Show toimub laupäeval, 31. mail ja pühapäeval, 1. juunil Long Beachi konverentsikeskuse C-hallis. Scuba Radio korraldab mõlemal päeval 9.15–10 etenduse-eelseid soojendusi – oodake lõbu ja mänge ning fantastilisi kingitusi.

Lahtioleku ajad

Laupäeval, 31. mail kella 10-6

Pühapäeval, 1. juunil kella 10-5

Piletid kohe saadaval

Broneeri piletid ette siin ja vältige kohaloleku ajal järjekorda.

Fotod on tehtud Scuba Show'lt

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
Külastage Wakatobi kuurordi veebisaiti: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Rahvusvahelisest eSIM-i pakkumisest 15% soodsam Kasutuskood: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Hakka fänniks: https://www.GEARScubaURasmag: https://www.GEARscuuurdiver. https://www.scubadiag.com/ffiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainult Ühendkuningriigi veebisait https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Külastage Wakatobi kuurordi veebisaiti:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Rahvusvahelise eSIM-i pakkumise 15% allahindlus Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Kas see on kõigi aegade parim sukeldumiskeskus? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Tere seoses DSMB-dega. Ma ei ole ekspert ja tavaliselt kasutan seda õigesti. Sel nädalavahetusel liikusime väga tugeva vooluga ja ma kaotan selle kasutuselevõtmisel (suu täispuhumisel) peaaegu hinge, kuna see jäi mu regile veidi sassi. See hirmutas mind nii. Kas on mingi "väikesilindriline" asi, et mu regist suus hoida ja seda ohutumalt kasutusele võtta? Ma ei ole proovinud seda oma LPI-ga teha... aga oletame, et see läheb ka sassi. Aitäh. Rohkemate Scuba-uudiste, veealuste fotograafide, vihjete ja nõuannete ning reisiaruannete saamiseks külastage meie veebisaiti: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Olulised sidusettevõtte lingid, mida jälgida 🔗 Saate rahvusvaheliselt eSIM-i pakkumiselt 15% soodsamalt! Kasutage koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ostke Scuba Gears siit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Teemad: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/Verdi Veebisait: com/scubadi https://godivingshow.com/ Veebisait: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Äripäringud: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Soovitatud videod teile: ▶️ https://www.watch0.youtube.com ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck1t64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh2OTI38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Ht86 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk4dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB71pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu0EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?ud=ZAAo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y8wIOKde4 ================================ ✅ Ajakirjast Scuba Diver. Tere tulemast ajakirja Scuba Diver ajakirja! Oleme kirglikud kõige vastu, mis on seotud veealuse maailmaga. Euroopas, ANZ-is ja Põhja-Ameerikas tasuta levitava ajakirjana toome teieni sukeldumise uusimaid uudiseid, alates eepilistest sukeldumisreisi sihtkohtadest ja ausatest varustuse ülevaadetest kuni asjatundlike nõuannete, uudiste ja inspireerivate veealuste lugudeni. Ükskõik, kas olete kogenud sukelduja või alles alustate oma veealust teekonda, meie sisu on loodud selleks, et hoida teid kursis, inspireeritud ja järgmiseks sukeldumiseks valmis. Astuge sisse, avastage ja hoidke meiega ühendust sukeldumismaailmaga! Liituge meiega ja ärge kunagi magage seiklust maha! Äriküsimuste korral kasutage allolevat kontaktteavet: 📩 E-post: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Kas teile meeldib sukeldumine? Tellige kohe, et saada sukeldumisreisi nõuandeid, varustuse arvustusi, sukeldumisnõuandeid, eepilisi sukeldumisi, sukeldumisuudiseid ja veealuseid lugusid!

@sennacher
#askmark Tere seoses DSMB-dega. Ma ei ole ekspert ja tavaliselt kasutan seda õigesti. Sel nädalavahetusel liikusime väga tugeva vooluga ja ma kaotan selle kasutuselevõtmisel (suu täispuhumisel) peaaegu hinge, kuna see jäi mu regile veidi sassi. See hirmutas mind nii. Kas on mingi "väikesilindriline" asi, et mu regist suus hoida ja seda ohutumalt kasutusele võtta? Ma ei ole proovinud seda oma LPI-ga teha... aga oletame, et see läheb ka sassi.
tänan
Külastage meie veebisaiti, et saada rohkem sukeldumisuudiseid, veealuseid fotograafia, näpunäiteid ja nõuandeid ning reisiaruandeid: https://divernet.com/

✅ Olulised sidusettevõtte lingid, mida jälgida

🔗 Saate rahvusvaheliselt eSIM-i pakkumiselt 15% soodsamalt! Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ostke Scuba Gearsi siit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Olge meiega ühenduses.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Teemad: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Veebisait: https://divernet.com/
Veebisait: https://godivingshow.com/
Veebisait: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Äripäringuteks: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Sulle soovitatud videod:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Ajakirjast Scuba Diver.

Tere tulemast ajakirja Scuba Diver ajakirja! Oleme kirglikud kõige vastu, mis on seotud veealuse maailmaga. Euroopas, ANZ-is ja Põhja-Ameerikas tasuta levitava ajakirjana toome teieni sukeldumise uusimaid uudiseid, alates eepilistest sukeldumisreisi sihtkohtadest ja ausatest varustuse ülevaadetest kuni asjatundlike nõuannete, uudiste ja inspireerivate veealuste lugudeni.

Ükskõik, kas olete kogenud sukelduja või alles alustate oma veealust teekonda, meie sisu on loodud selleks, et hoida teid kursis, inspireeritud ja järgmiseks sukeldumiseks valmis. Astuge sisse, avastage ja hoidke meiega ühendust sukeldumismaailmaga! Liituge meiega ja ärge kunagi magage seiklust maha!

Äriküsimuste korral kasutage allolevat kontaktteavet:

📩 E-post: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kas sulle meeldib sukeldumine? Tellige kohe sukeldumisreisi nõuandeid, varustuse arvustusi, akvalanginõuandeid, eepilisi sukeldumisi, sukeldumisuudiseid ja veealuseid lugusid!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Seotud fraasid:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Kas dSMB juurutamiseks on lihtsam viis?

Kuidas Twinset-klapid sukeldumisel töötavad | Seiskamisharjutuste ja isolaatori näpunäidete selgitused #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Kas olete segaduses, kuidas kasutada twinset klappe või teha korralikku klapi sulgemisharjutust? Sa ei ole üksi. Selles AskMarki episoodis selgitab Mark, kuidas ventiilid töötavad kahe silindri puhul, sealhulgas kuidas neid ohutult avada ja sulgeda, kuidas isolaatorventiilid toimivad ja miks on klapipuurid (tuntud ka kui sulgemisharjutused või V-drillid) tehniliste ja meelelahutuslike sukeldumiste ajal lekete diagnoosimisel kriitilise tähtsusega. Külastage meie veebisaiti, et saada rohkem Scuba uudiseid, veealuseid fotograafia, näpunäiteid ja nõuandeid ning reisiaruandeid: https://divernet.com/ Mark jagab ka näpunäiteid lihaste mälu kohta, et jõuda vasakusse ja paremasse posti, isolaator-esimene vs isolaator-viimane loogika ning kuidas vältida ventiilide liigset pingutamist või ebaturvalist positsioneerimist. See juhend sobib suurepäraselt sukeldujatele, kes lähevad üle twinsetile, külgminekuga sukeldujatele, kes on huvitatud kollektorite seadistustest, või kõigile, kes soovivad oma gaasihaldusoskusi parandada. Andke meile kommentaarides teada, kuidas teie juhendaja klapiharjutusi õpetas, ja ärge unustage jätta oma küsimusi kasutades #AskMark, et saada tulevases videos esiletõstmiseks. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Olulised sidusettevõtte lingid, mida jälgida 🔗 Saate rahvusvaheliselt eSIM-i pakkumiselt 15% soodsamalt! Kasutage koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ostke Scuba Gears siit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liituge MEIE VEEBILEHTIDEGA. Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated – veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis – veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide reklaamimiseks Teeme koostööd ettevõtetega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.scuba.com essential for all yourgearge.mikessdi Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/ Thmareadgas https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Veebisait: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Äripäringud: info@scubadivermag ============================ 🎬Soovitatud videod teile: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ======== this=mer= in:=mer= this==c============ video ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust. Selle video sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

Kuidas klapid kahesilindritel töötavad? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark tere Mark. Kas saaksite teha video, kuidas topeltsilindritel klappide ja kollektoriga toime tulla. On segadust tekitav meeles pidada, kuidas klappe avada, ja eriti hädaolukordades on lihtne eksida. Aitäh
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Rahvusvahelise eSIM-i pakkumise 15% allahindlus Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Kuidas Twinset-klapid sukeldumisel töötavad | Seletamisharjutuste ja isolaatori näpunäidete selgitus

Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.
Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
Steve Weinman: Esimest korda nähtud liikidevaheline delfiinide lapsetapp
Aidan Karley: Esimest korda nähtud liikidevaheline delfiinide lapsetapp
Jim Daves: Viviani karjääri keskpunkt veealuse muuseumi jaoks, kuhu pääsevad juba kümneaastased uurijad
Platon Aleksiades: Tuneesiast teatati II maailmasõja alamkalmistust
Gregg S: Tutvustame Shearwater Peregrine TX: ülimat õhuga integreeritud sukeldumisarvutit
Viimased uudised
Sukelduja jäi kadunuks pärast haiga kohtumist Med Sukelduja jäi kadunuks pärast haiga kohtumist Med
Viviani karjääri keskpunkt veealuse muuseumi jaoks, kuhu pääsevad juba kümneaastased uurijad Viviani karjääri keskpunkt veealuse muuseumi jaoks, kuhu pääsevad juba kümneaastased uurijad
Shark Trusti annetused kahekordistusid Shark Trusti annetused kahekordistusid
HMAS Brisbane'i uus peatükk HMAS Brisbane'i uus peatükk
Punase mere pardal jäeti pärast tabavat riffi maha Punase mere pardal jäeti pärast tabavat riffi maha
Esimest korda nähtud liikidevaheline delfiinide lapsetapp Esimest korda nähtud liikidevaheline delfiinide lapsetapp
Ühenda meile
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teemad Tiktok
Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teemad Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.
Kingitustellimused
Telli 3 naela kuus