Rosie David and Jenny Stock
Jenny Stock, the reigning Briti aasta allveefotograaf, has dived 3m deep at Legoland Windsor Resort to record the completed makeover of its Lego City Deep Sea Adventure submarine ride.

The popular attraction reopens after its overhaul on Saturday, 15 February, timed to coincide with the busy half-term school holidays. 

It features some 450 fish of 50 species, such as Pablo the blackchin guitarfish, Homer the Southern sting ray and Squeak the zebra shark, all present on the day. Lego displays including a giant kaheksajalg, brightly coloured crabs and a giant treasure chest. 

Diver with giant octopus
The ocean tank contains 1.2 million litres of water and took a week of constant running to refill, salinate and heat.

Stock captured the scenes as head aquarist Rosie David added the final touches to the intricately designed models. It had taken the brick-builders 2,190 hours (91 days) to construct them, using a total of 240,000 bricks. 

“Growing up, I was always fascinated by underwater creatures and the incredible hidden worlds beneath the surface of the sea,” says Stock.

Homer the southern sting ray
“I jumped at the chance to collaborate with Legoland Windsor Resort on the resurfacing of Deep Sea Adventure, as it perfectly aligns with my passion for marine life, creativity and my desire to share that wonder with others. 

“The attraction provides a unique opportunity for kids and families to learn more about marine creatures and their environment in an engaging and interactive way, allowing them to experience creatures they might not have had a chance to see otherwise.”  

Jenny Stock gets to work
Legoland Windsor Resort is one of a group of nine family theme parks around the world, offering interactive rides, attractions, live shows, building workshops and driving schools.

There are a number of options for visits including overnight stays, but one-day admission is priced from £29 per person and free for children less than 90cm (3ft) tall. Bookings should be ette tehtud Internetis.

