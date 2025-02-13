Ajakirjade tellimine
Eemaldage reklaamid 3 naela kuus
Logi sisse

Halcyon ühendab sukeldujad Symbiose ökosüsteemiga

Jälgige meid Google Newsis
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
Halcyon tutvustab oma Symbios ökosüsteemi (Michael Westreicher)
Halcyon tutvustab oma Symbios ökosüsteemi (Michael Westreicher)

US manufacturer Halcyon has introduced its Symbios Ecosystem of wrist and mask-mounted integrated dive-computers, to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount. 

The system includes “ultra-slim and intuitive” handset and head-up display (HUD) units that are intended to integrate seamlessly with a growing range of Halcyon products, as well as Symbios-enabled third-party devices. 

Parameters are customisable, and data on functions such as diver orientation, gas levels, oxygen supply, GPS position, battery levels and more is designed to be assimilated at a glance, says Halcyon, with the aim of minimising distraction even in the most challenging diving environments.

Ergonomic handset (Michael Westreicher)
Ergonomic handset (Michael Westreicher)

The ergonomic handset has been designed to fit comfortably on divers of all sizes, says Halcyon, and employs tactile-response buttons to ensure ease of use even when wearing thick gloves.

The handset colour display is high-resolution and, it says, offers excellent visibility in all lighting conditions, combined with minimal power consumption. It reflects ambient light to enable divers to see critical information clearly even in direct sunlight.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the handset is said to minimise environmental impact while offering up to 30 hours of battery life. 

Although the Symbios HUD is notably compact, it is claimed to provide 10 times the resolution of standard dive computers to give a crystal-clear display.

(Bori Benett)
The compact HUD unit (Bori Benett)

By connecting to a wide array of devices, the Symbios Ecosystem enables real-time data-sharing with fellow-divers via the Buddy Screen feature. It also integrates with the Halcyon Symbios rebreather and other future-proof technologies to ensure compatibility with expanding systems, says the manufacturer.

The Halcyon app, driven by a community of divers sharing personal experiences, tips and profiles, enables fine-tuning of computer settings, management of gas libraries and the ability to simulate dives out of the water while exploring functionality. 

The community is said to be helping Halcyon to develop a series of innovative features through regular firmware updates to the Symbios Ecosystem. 

(Bori Benett)
Non-reflective display (Bori Benett)

The wireless integration with the Symbios rebreather and support for additional CCRs makes the Symbios Ecosystem valuable for many technical divers, says Halcyon. Also supported are other Halcyon products such as the Tank-Pod, which provides real-time tank-pressure and trim-position data.

The wireless technology is said to isolate potential data corruption and minimise the sort of risks associated with wired connections, with dual orthogonal antennas eliminating the blackspots inherent in most wireless systems.

The system meets all electromagnetic compatibility requirements and is both FCC- and CE-certified.

YouTube video

A comprehensive gas library and profile-setting ability allows users to push a pre-set collection of settings and gases to the computer with one click of the button, according to Halcyon. It is integrated with key dive metrics such as oxygen levels, scrubber temperatures and battery status.

A Symbios Ecosystem handset is priced at 910 euros; Tank-Pod 305 euros; HUD 1,035 euros; handset + Tank-Pod 1,110 euros; HUD + Tank-Pod 1,249 euros; handset + HUD 1,940 euros; and handset + HUD + Tank-Pod 2,235 euros, all prices excluding VAT. For more information, visit Halcyon’s website.

Samuti Divernetis: HALCYON REBRANDS: ‘NEW LOOK, NEW ADVENTURE'

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Märgi suurepärane video armastan teie sisu Lasin hiljuti oma silindri hüdrokatset, see oli õhuga täidetud, kui kaua saate silindris õhku hoida enne selle kasutamist. Samuti saab sukeldumispood õhku tühjendada ja nitroksiga täita? #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liitu VARUSTUSTE OSTMISEGA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meie veebisaidid Fotograafia, näpunäiteid ja nõuandeid, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigis Veebisaidil: https://www.rorkmedias️com meie reklaamimiseks. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jälgi meid sotsiaalmeedias Facebookis: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

@timpell49
#AskMark Märgi suurepärane video armastan teie sisu. Lasin hiljuti oma silindri hüdrokatset teha, see oli õhuga täidetud, kui kaua saate enne kasutamist silindris õhku hoida. Samuti saab sukeldumispood õhku tühjendada ja nitroksiga täita?
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Kui kaua saate silindris õhku hoida? #AskMark #akvalangiga sukeldumine

Sukeldumissaadete täielik nimekiri koos linkidega: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18.-26. JAANUAR: Boot Düsseldorf (rahvusvaheline paadinäitus) 1.-2. VEEBRUAR: Duikvakeri Euroopa näitus (21-23): 21.–23. VEEBRUAR: sukeldumiskuurortide reisinäitus (DRT) Malaisias 1.–2. MÄRTS: GO sukeldumisnäitus (The UK Dive Show) 15.–16. MÄRTS: ADEXi ookeanifestival / OZTek Australia 28.–30. MÄRTS: Vahemere sukeldumisnäitus 4.–6. APRILL: Aasia sukeldumisnäitus 22.–25. APRILL: Asia Dive MAYpo (31ADEX) 1. MAI – 13. JUUNI: Scuba Show 15.–6. JUUNI: Malaisia ​​rahvusvaheline sukeldumisnäitus (MIDE) 7.–17. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show 19.–11. OKTOOBER: Sukeldumisvestlused 14.–00. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiver Belebing #s: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liituge VARUSTUSTE OSTMISEGA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meie veebisaidid Fotograafia, näpunäiteid ja nõuandeid, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigis Veebisaidil: https://www.rorkmedias️com meie reklaamimiseks. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jälgi meid sotsiaalmeedias Facebookis: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid. 00:01 Sissejuhatus 35:02 Scuba.com Ad 35:03 Duikvaker 15:04 EUDI 23:05 DRT 04:06 GO Diving Show UK 24:07 ADEX OZTek 06:07 Vahemere näitus 34:08 ADEXDEX 21:08:51 MIDE 09:36 GO Diving ANZ 10:06 Diving Talks 11:09 DEMA

Sukeldumissaadete täielik nimekiri koos linkidega:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18.-26. JAANUAR: Boot Düsseldorf (rahvusvaheline paadinäitus)
1.-2. VEEBRUAR: Duikvaker
21.-23. VEEBRUAR: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21.–23. VEEBRUAR: Sukeldumiskuurortide reisinäitus (DRT), Malaisia
1.-2. MÄRTS: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15.–16. MÄRTS: ADEXi ookeanifestival / OZTek Austraalia
28.-30. MÄRTS: Vahemere sukeldumisnäitus
4.-6. APRILL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22.–25. MAI: Tai sukeldumisnäitus (TDEX)
31. MAI – 1. JUUNI: Scuba Show
13.–15. JUUNI: Malaisia ​​rahvusvaheline sukeldumisnäitus (MIDE)
6.-7. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17.-19. OKTOOBER: Sukeldumisvestlused
11.-14. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.
00: 00 sissejuhatus
01:35 Scuba.com reklaam
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Vahemeri
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Akvalangishow
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO sukeldumine ANZ
11:09 Sukeldumisvestlused
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Tulevased sukeldumisetendused 2025. aastal #scubadiving #diveshow

USA sukelduja Barrington Scott püstitas kinnitatud Guinnessi maailmarekordi kõige kiiremini sukeldudes kõigil seitsmel mandril. Cartagena linnavolikogu teatas, et valmistub pärast 37-aastase naissukelduja surma Lõuna-Hispaanias piirama juurdepääsu Cueva del Agua (veekoopa) süsteemile. Ja üks veealuste elupaikade ehitaja pikendas just pikima vee all veedetud aja rekordit. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-18-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article7.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-299289964-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver https://www.GEAR.com/scubadiver Hakka fänniks.cubajodiver OSTUD: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Veebisait: https://www.godivingehow: The United Kingdoms ➡️ Only Website. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

USA sukelduja Barrington Scott püstitas kinnitatud Guinnessi maailmarekordi kõige kiiremini sukeldudes kõigil seitsmel mandril. Cartagena linnavolikogu teatas, et valmistub pärast 37-aastase naissukelduja surma Lõuna-Hispaanias piirama juurdepääsu Cueva del Agua (veekoopa) süsteemile. Ja üks veealuste elupaikade ehitaja pikendas just pikima vee all veedetud aja rekordit.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Hispaania koobas suleti pärast surma #scuba #podcast #news

Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.
Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
mike: 4 sukeldujat hukkub pärast torusse imemist
Al Catalfumo: Korallide surm Kariibi mere piirkonnas
Aidan Karley: Koopasukelduja elab õhutaskus 60 tundi
Darren: Kas pärast insulti saab sukelduda?
Simon Walsh: Korallide surm Kariibi mere piirkonnas
Viimased uudised
2025. aasta ookeanifilmide festival Austraalia ringreis algab märtsis 2025. aasta ookeanifilmide festival Austraalia ringreis algab märtsis
U-352 – Põhja-Carolina II maailmasõja laevahukk U-352 – Põhja-Carolina II maailmasõja laevahukk
Sukeldub hääli kliimameetmete kujundamiseks kõigi aegade esimeses riiklikus uuringus Sukeldub hääli kliimameetmete kujundamiseks kõigi aegade esimeses riiklikus uuringus
Skye juurest vabanes veel üks küürvaal Skye juurest vabanes veel üks küürvaal
IPO tabas Ühendkuningriigi sukeldujat Komodo Crystal Rockis IPO tabas Ühendkuningriigi sukeldujat Komodo Crystal Rockis
Vaadake Suuntoga sukeldumist pimedusse Vaadake Suuntoga sukeldumist pimedusse
Ühenda meile
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.
Kingitustellimused
Telli 3 naela kuus