Ajakirjade tellimine
Eemaldage reklaamid 3 naela kuus
Logi sisse

Cave-diving conference in Florida

Jälgige meid Google Newsis
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
Cave-diving conference (NSS-CDS)
(NSS-CDS)

The 2025 International Cave Diving Conference is set to take place in High Springs, Alachua in the heart of north Florida’s freshwater springs cave-diving country at the end of May.

The annual event is hosted by the National Speleological Society – Cave Diving Section (NSS-CDS). Founded in 1973 by famed cave-explorer Sheck Exley, the NSS-CDS is the USA’s biggest non-profit cave-diving organisation and works to boost safety, education and conservation in the sport.

Following a social event on the evening of Friday, 30 May, the main conference takes place the following day with a programme of presentations, workshops and a range of exhibitors covering equipment, travel and experiences.

MC Paul Heinerth is set to introduce speakers including Stratis Kas, debunking gas-management myths; Dr Joerg Hess, sharing innovations in rebreather scrubber technology; geologist and sump-explorer Joseph Firkaly-Paciera, discussing south-eastern US cave systems; and Diver’s Atlas, on the use of crowdsourced data to revolutionise cave-mapping and exploration. 

More than US $25,000-worth of diving equipment including rebreathers and other prizes will be raffled during the event to support the work of the NSS-CDS.

The venue is the Barn at Rembert Farms and admission is $95 ($65 for members). Info ja piletid can be obtained on the NSS-CDS site.

Samuti Divernetis: Taashingamise seis: Menduno RF4-l, Kuidas tehniline sukeldumine levis üle maailma, Spring Country – North Florida’s fountains of youth, A guide to Florida springs diving

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Tere! Olen õppinud külgkinnitusega paake ja mul on raske leida selget näidet, kuidas neid paake paigaldada. Ma tean, et seda käsitletakse koolitusel, aga ma pean enne tundi teadma, mida osta, sest minu lähedal pole head külgkinnitusega paake paigaldavat töökoda. Kas saaksite palun näidata, kuidas külgkinnitusega ja deco/lavapaake paigaldatakse? Palun külastage meie veebisaiti, et saada rohkem sukeldumisuudiseid, veealust fotograafiat, näpunäiteid ja nõuandeid ning reisiraporteid: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Olulised partnerlingid, mida jälgida 🔗 Säästa 15% rahvusvaheliselt eSIM-kaardilt! Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Osta sukeldumisvarustust siit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔Esimene BTS Sukeldumisvarustuse osakond, mida sa oma mobiilseadmetega ühendad 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Jääge meiega ühendusse. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Teemad: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Veebisait: https://divernet.com/ Veebisait: https://godivingshow.com/ Veebisait: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Äripäringute korral: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Soovitatud videod teile: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Teave Scuba Diver Magazine'i kohta. Tere tulemast Scuba Diver Magazine'i! Meid huvitab kirglikult kõik, mis on seotud veealuse maailmaga. Tasuta levitatava ajakirjana Euroopas, Austraalias ja Uus-Meremaal ning Põhja-Ameerikas toome teieni uusimad uudised sukeldumisest, alates eepilistest sukeldumisreisisihtkohtadest ja ausatest varustuse arvustustest kuni ekspertnõuannete, uudiste ja inspireerivate veealuste lugudeni. Olenemata sellest, kas oled kogenud sukelduja või alles alustad oma veealust teekonda, on meie sisu loodud selleks, et hoida sind kursis, inspireerituna ja ette valmistatud järgmiseks sukeldumiseks. Avasta, avasta ja püsi koos meiega sukeldumismaailmaga ühenduses! Liitu meiega ja ära kunagi jää ilma ühestki seiklusest! Äriküsimuste korral palun kasutage allolevat kontaktteavet: 📩 E-post: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Armastad sukeldumist? Liitu kohe, et saada sukeldumisreisi näpunäiteid, varustuse arvustusi, sukeldumisnõuandeid, eepilisi sukeldumisi, sukeldumisuudiseid ja veealuseid lugusid! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Tere! Olen õppinud külgmontaaži kohta ja mul on raske leida selget näidet paakide paigaldamise kohta. Ma tean, et seda käsitletakse koolitusel, aga ma pean enne kursusele minekut teadma, mida osta, sest minu lähedal pole head külgmontaažiga tegelevat töökoda.

Kas sa saaksid palun näidata, kuidas küljele kinnitatavad ja deko/lavapaagid on paigaldatud?

Külastage meie veebisaiti, et saada rohkem sukeldumisuudiseid, veealuseid fotograafia, näpunäiteid ja nõuandeid ning reisiaruandeid: https://divernet.com/

✅ Olulised sidusettevõtte lingid, mida jälgida

🔗 Saate rahvusvaheliselt eSIM-i pakkumiselt 15% soodsamalt! Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ostke Scuba Gearsi siit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Olge meiega ühenduses.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Teemad: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Veebisait: https://divernet.com/
Veebisait: https://godivingshow.com/
Veebisait: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Äripäringuteks: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Sulle soovitatud videod:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Ajakirjast Scuba Diver.

Tere tulemast ajakirja Scuba Diver ajakirja! Oleme kirglikud kõige vastu, mis on seotud veealuse maailmaga. Euroopas, ANZ-is ja Põhja-Ameerikas tasuta levitava ajakirjana toome teieni sukeldumise uusimaid uudiseid, alates eepilistest sukeldumisreisi sihtkohtadest ja ausatest varustuse ülevaadetest kuni asjatundlike nõuannete, uudiste ja inspireerivate veealuste lugudeni.

Ükskõik, kas olete kogenud sukelduja või alles alustate oma veealust teekonda, meie sisu on loodud selleks, et hoida teid kursis, inspireeritud ja järgmiseks sukeldumiseks valmis. Astuge sisse, avastage ja hoidke meiega ühendust sukeldumismaailmaga! Liituge meiega ja ärge kunagi magage seiklust maha!

Äriküsimuste korral kasutage allolevat kontaktteavet:

📩 E-post: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kas sulle meeldib sukeldumine? Tellige kohe sukeldumisreisi nõuandeid, varustuse arvustusi, akvalanginõuandeid, eepilisi sukeldumisi, sukeldumisuudiseid ja veealuseid lugusid!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kuidas külgkinnitusega silindrit paigaldada?

@martink72 #askmark Kuidas ma saan oma kahe- või üheballooni külge vilkuri kinnitada, et mu sõber näeks/leiaks mind ka halva nähtavuse korral või öösel? Selliste asjade tüüpiline pael laseb valgusel alati allapoole langeda ja seda varjata. Lisateavet sukeldumisuudiste, veealuse fotograafia, näpunäidete ja nõuannete ning reisiraportite kohta leiate meie veebisaidilt: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Olulised partnerlingid, mida jälgida 🔗 Säästa 15% rahvusvaheliselt eSIM-kaardilt! Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Osta sukeldumisvarustust siit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔Esimene BTS Sukeldumisvarustuse osakond, mida sa oma mobiilseadmetega ühendad 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Jääge meiega ühendusse. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Teemad: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Veebisait: https://divernet.com/ Veebisait: https://godivingshow.com/ Veebisait: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Äripäringute korral: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Soovitatud videod teile: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Vltch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAoL ▶️ HCpnu4️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Teave Scuba Diver Magazine'i kohta. Tere tulemast Scuba Diver Magazine'i! Meid huvitab kirglikult kõik, mis on seotud veealuse maailmaga. Tasuta levitatava ajakirjana Euroopas, Austraalias ja Uus-Meremaal ning Põhja-Ameerikas toome teieni uusimad uudised sukeldumisest, alates eepilistest sukeldumisreisisihtkohtadest ja ausatest varustuse arvustustest kuni ekspertnõuannete, uudiste ja inspireerivate veealuste lugudeni. Olenemata sellest, kas oled kogenud sukelduja või alles alustad oma veealust teekonda, on meie sisu loodud selleks, et hoida sind kursis, inspireerituna ja ette valmistatud järgmiseks sukeldumiseks. Avasta, avasta ja püsi koos meiega sukeldumismaailmaga ühenduses! Liitu meiega ja ära kunagi jää ilma ühestki seiklusest! Äriküsimuste korral palun kasutage allolevat kontaktteavet: 📩 E-post: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Armastad sukeldumist? Liitu kohe, et saada sukeldumisreisi näpunäiteid, varustuse arvustusi, sukeldumisnõuandeid, eepilisi sukeldumisi, sukeldumisuudiseid ja veealuseid lugusid! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Kuidas ma saan oma kahe- või ühesilindrilisele piljardirattale vilkuri kinnitada, et mu sõber mind ka halva nähtavuse korral või öösel näeks/leiaks? Selliste asjade tüüpiline pael laseb valgusel alati allapoole langeda ja seda varjata.
Külastage meie veebisaiti, et saada rohkem sukeldumisuudiseid, veealuseid fotograafia, näpunäiteid ja nõuandeid ning reisiaruandeid: https://divernet.com/

✅ Olulised sidusettevõtte lingid, mida jälgida

🔗 Saate rahvusvaheliselt eSIM-i pakkumiselt 15% soodsamalt! Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ostke Scuba Gearsi siit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Olge meiega ühenduses.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Teemad: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Veebisait: https://divernet.com/
Veebisait: https://godivingshow.com/
Veebisait: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Äripäringuteks: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Sulle soovitatud videod:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Ajakirjast Scuba Diver.

Tere tulemast ajakirja Scuba Diver ajakirja! Oleme kirglikud kõige vastu, mis on seotud veealuse maailmaga. Euroopas, ANZ-is ja Põhja-Ameerikas tasuta levitava ajakirjana toome teieni sukeldumise uusimaid uudiseid, alates eepilistest sukeldumisreisi sihtkohtadest ja ausatest varustuse ülevaadetest kuni asjatundlike nõuannete, uudiste ja inspireerivate veealuste lugudeni.

Ükskõik, kas olete kogenud sukelduja või alles alustate oma veealust teekonda, meie sisu on loodud selleks, et hoida teid kursis, inspireeritud ja järgmiseks sukeldumiseks valmis. Astuge sisse, avastage ja hoidke meiega ühendust sukeldumismaailmaga! Liituge meiega ja ärge kunagi magage seiklust maha!

Äriküsimuste korral kasutage allolevat kontaktteavet:

📩 E-post: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kas sulle meeldib sukeldumine? Tellige kohe sukeldumisreisi nõuandeid, varustuse arvustusi, akvalanginõuandeid, eepilisi sukeldumisi, sukeldumisuudiseid ja veealuseid lugusid!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kuidas ma saan endale vilkuva valgusvihu külge kinnitada, et mu sõber mind näeks? #askmark #scubadiving

Külastage Wakatobi kuurordi veebisaiti: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Rahvusvahelisest eSIM-i pakkumisest 15% soodsam Kasutuskood: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Hakka fänniks: https://www.GEARScubaURasmag: https://www.GEARscuuurdiver. https://www.scubadiag.com/ffiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainult Ühendkuningriigi veebisait https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Külastage Wakatobi kuurordi veebisaiti:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Rahvusvahelise eSIM-i pakkumise 15% allahindlus Kasuta koodi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Kas see on kõigi aegade parim sukeldumiskeskus? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.
Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
S-kala: 5 korallrifi fakti, mida kõik peavad teadma
Aidan Karley: Sukelduja hukkus pärast GoPro tagaajamist
Aidan Karley: Sukelduja hukkus pärast GoPro tagaajamist
Aidan Karley: Sukelduja hukkus pärast GoPro tagaajamist
Steve Weinman: FBI arreteeris põgenenud sukeldumisinstruktori seksuaalkuritegudes süüdistatuna
Viimased uudised
Cave-diving conference in Florida Cave-diving conference in Florida
Päikeseprillide tootja aitab rahastada PADI AWARE'i Päikeseprillide tootja aitab rahastada PADI AWARE'i
Vangistatud: sukeldumispoe omanik, kes lahkus vabasukeldujast üksi Vangistatud: sukeldumispoe omanik, kes lahkus vabasukeldujast üksi
Attenborough' karm film mõistab hukka merekaitsealade traalimise Attenborough' karm film mõistab hukka merekaitsealade traalimise
Sukelduja hukkus Sitsiilias superjahi päästetööde alustamisel Sukelduja hukkus Sitsiilias superjahi päästetööde alustamisel
FBI arreteeris põgenenud sukeldumisinstruktori seksuaalkuritegudes süüdistatuna FBI arreteeris põgenenud sukeldumisinstruktori seksuaalkuritegudes süüdistatuna
Ühenda meile
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teemad Tiktok
Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teemad Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.
Kingitustellimused
Telli 3 naela kuus