Suurim võrguressurss sukeldujatele
Otsing
Sulgege see otsingukast.

Heategevusorganisatsioon Diveheart DEMA 2024. aasta Platinum Diving Community tšempion

Jälgige meid Google Newsis
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
Sukelduda

Diveheart, the internationally recognized non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals of all abilities through scuba diving, received the prestigious Platinum Diving Community Champions Award at the 2024 Diving Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA) Show. This honour recognizes Diveheart’s outstanding contributions to inclusivity, innovation, and education in the diving industry. 

The award acknowledges Diveheart’s groundbreaking initiatives, including its adaptive scuba programmes that transform lives by helping individuals with disabilities discover their potential beneath the surface, since it was started in 2001. Diveheart’s relentless dedication to promoting accessibility, training instructors, and fostering a supportive community continues to inspire divers and non-divers alike. 

“It’s an honour to be recognized by DEMA as a Platinum Diving Community Champion,” said Jim Elliott, Founder and President of Diveheart. “This award validates our mission and encourages us to keep breaking barriers in the diving world.” 

YouTube video

The DEMA Show in Las Vegas in November also saw Diveheart’s seminar, Building a Better Adaptive Dive Briefing, draw a large and engaged audience. Led by expert instructors, the seminar provided practical tools and strategies for tailoring dive briefings to the unique needs of adaptive divers.

“Our seminar’s success highlights the growing awareness and demand for adaptive diving education in the industry,” Elliott said. “We’re thrilled to see the community embracing best practices that make diving more accessible to everyone.” 

Sukelduda
The DEMA Diving Community Champion Award

As Diveheart celebrates this milestone, the organization looks forward to expanding its reach through innovative programmes, partnerships, and facilities like its upcoming Deep Therapy Pool project, designed to enhance opportunities for adaptive diving. 

For more information about Diveheart, its programs, or how to support the mission, please visit the organisation's veebisait.

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
Kogege Freebreathe'i, esimest omataolist veealuste uuringute alal. Isiklik kaasaskantav snorgeldamisseade, mis annab teile oma keha liikumise jõul juurdepääsu piiramatule õhuvarustusele kuni 15 jala sügavusele veepinnast. #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liitu VARUSTUSTE OSTMISEGA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Kogege Freebreathe'i, esimest omataolist veealuste uuringute alal. Isiklik kaasaskantav snorgeldamisseade, mis annab teile oma keha liikumise jõul juurdepääsu piiramatule õhuvarustusele kuni 15 jala sügavusele veepinnast.
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe veealune keelekümbluspakett #DEMA-s

Scuba.com sidusettevõtte link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liituge varustuse ostmisega: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust. 00:00 Sissejuhatus 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Keermestamisrihm 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Uimerihmade eemaldamine 08:19 Libisev juhe 10:16 Selja Tõmblukud 12:56 Kokkupandavad reeglid 14:26 Märg kael

Scuba.com sidusettevõtte link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.
00: 00 sissejuhatus
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Keermestamiskaamera bänd
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Uimerihmade eemaldamine
08:19 Libisev plii
10:16 Taga lukud
12:56 Kokkupandavad reg
14:26 Märg kael

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Rohkem asju, millega sukeldujad võitlevad w/@scubacomiga #scuba #tips #howto

Divolki veealune reaalajas voogesitus nutitelefoni korpus #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liituge GEAR OSTMISEKS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Divolki veealune otseülekande nutitelefoni korpus
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolki veealune otseülekande nutitelefoni korpus #DEMA-s

Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.

Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
John: Sukelduja sooloreis viis Cornishi vraki leidmiseni
Elke Bojanowski: Nimega Sea Story kadunud Briti sukeldujad
Casper: CCR-tõukeratta sukeldujad imeti tammi sisselaskeavasse
Rafael Novi Setya h: Kuidas akvalangipaaki õigesti transportida
Eugene: 4 sukeldujat hukkub pärast torusse imemist
Viimased uudised
Heategevusorganisatsioon Diveheart DEMA 2024. aasta Platinum Diving Community tšempion Heategevusorganisatsioon Diveheart DEMA 2024. aasta Platinum Diving Community tšempion
Korallide kudemine Suurel Vallrahul Korallide kudemine Suurel Vallrahul
Rekordtrahv ettevõttele, kes jättis teismelise esimesel sukeldumisel üksi Rekordtrahv ettevõttele, kes jättis teismelise esimesel sukeldumisel üksi
Bonaire TeK 2024 oli tohutu edu Bonaire TeK 2024 oli tohutu edu
Sukeldujate otsingud Walesis ja Orkneys jätkuvad Sukeldujate otsingud Walesis ja Orkneys jätkuvad
Nimega Sea Story kadunud Briti sukeldujad Nimega Sea Story kadunud Briti sukeldujad
Ühenda meile
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.