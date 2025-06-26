59-aastane naine kuulutas välja meeste hinge kinni hoides kõndimise rekordi

Ajakirjade tellimine
Stanislaw Odbiezalek on teel

Polish freediver Stanislaw Odbiezalek has claimed a new men’s world record for the longest underwater walk on a single breath. The 59-year-old strode 112.5m along the bottom of a pool, held down by 26kg of weights, on 24 June.

His walk, 5m further than his previous personal best, took place in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, where he is based and involved in its under-ice swimming activities. The evidence has been submitted to Guinnessi maailmarekordite ametlikuks kontrollimiseks.

The current men’s record of 107m has been held since 2021 by Vitomir Maričić, the Croatian freediver who recently set a static apnea on oxygen record of more than 29min. Another Croatian and former record-holder, Boris Milošić, oli väitnud a 112m world record last year, but it was not verified by Guinness.

Amber Bourke of Australia currently holds the women’s and absolute world record in this GWR category with a walk of 112.83m carried out in August 2024. 

Odbiezalek (left) after his long underwater walk
Odbiezalek (left) after his long underwater trek

During under-ice freediving activities in February, Odbiezalek was involved in an accident that caused his left thumb to be amputated, an accident that disrupted his training for the world-record attempt for several months.

