NoTanx Zero2Hero freediving competition
The NoTanx Zero2Hero freediving competition

Zero previous freediving experience but interested in learning to dive on a single breath of air? Whether you’re already a scuba diver or a non-diver, the opportunity has arisen to qualify as a freediver while enjoying an all-expenses-paid trip to the Egyptian Red Sea.

. NoTanx Zero2Hero 2025 competition for newbie freedivers is sponsored by British-based tour operator Oonasdivers, and offers the winner a free trip to Marsa Shagra Eco Village in southern Egypt this November, with further prizes yet to be announced.

Twelve candidates will be invited to train with NoTanx Freediving Club founder and coach to world record-holders Marcus Greatwood and his team in London in late February.

They will learn techniques to build awareness and relaxation and take part in games and exercises designed to challenge their adaptability while their progress is assessed, with the focus on growth and adaptability.

In stage two, the five selected finalists will go on to compete in static apnea sessions in the indoor pool at the Minge sukeldumisnäitusele at the NAEC near Coventry over the weekend of 1/2 March. The Saturday brings coaching sessions, with the grand final showdown set for Sunday.

The winner will be chosen not only on the basis of longest breath-hold but on self-awareness, safety, relaxation and enjoyment – the core values of the NoTanx club. 

Rannas

Apart from learning to freedive, the winner's prize will be seven days spent in Egypt, staying in a luxury tent on the beach with a coral reef on the doorstep and diving two or three times a day on both reefs and wrecks to hone their skills.

Return flights between Gatwick and Marsa Alam, yoga and theory sessions and all meals are included.

NoTanx started in 1999 and went on to develop the NT training system. It says it has introduced more than 2,000 people to breath-hold diving, sending 14 members to the world championships and setting 14 British records, and has branches in Surrey, Brighton and Colchester as well as London. 

You can find full details of the Zero2Hero competition and register as a competitor on the club website – the main requirement being that you should be new to freediving.

Samuti Divernetis: Maailma parim vabasukeldumine, No need to go far to be Ffee, Päevavalgus, Esimesed vabasukeldujad külastavad allala "Great Escape".

