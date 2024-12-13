Suurim võrguressurss sukeldujatele
Otsing
Sulgege see otsingukast.

Põhja-Walesist leiti sukelduja surnukeha

Jälgige meid Google Newsis
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
Body found: Imrich Magyar
Imrich Magyar

The body of another diver who went missing in the UK recently was discovered on 7 December near the village of Llangwnnadl on North Wales’ Llyn Peninsula.

Imrich Magyar, 53, referred to only by his first name when he originally went missing off the coast on 28 November, was found following an extensive search involving multiple agencies.

He was known to have come from the Warrington area of Cheshire and, as reported later on Divernet, his silver Ford Mondeo Titanium, containing personal belongings, had been located in a car park close to a diving beach near Tudweiliog, to the north of Llangwnnadl.

The sea searches were called off on 29 November, but were later resumed as land searches continued. Põhja-Walesi politsei had put out an appeal to the public for information.

No details of the circumstances of Magyar’s death were given, but the police said that these were not thought to be suspicious.

“Thank you to the police, Coastguard and RNLI and all others who were helping to find Imrich,” said a relative of Magyar's. “The family are very grateful for all the efforts made and for people who came out in their own time to help.

“Thank you to the police and coroner’s office for their continued support and consideration to the family. Thank you all.”

Samuti Divernetis: Sukeldujate otsingud Walesis ja Orkneys jätkuvad, Cornishi rannast leiti kadunud sukelduja surnukeha, Falmouthi lahes kadunud sukeldujaMitu sukeldujat on 200-aastane RNLI päästnud?

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
Kogege Freebreathe'i, esimest omataolist veealuste uuringute alal. Isiklik kaasaskantav snorgeldamisseade, mis annab teile oma keha liikumise jõul juurdepääsu piiramatule õhuvarustusele kuni 15 jala sügavusele veepinnast. #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liitu VARUSTUSTE OSTMISEGA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Kogege Freebreathe'i, esimest omataolist veealuste uuringute alal. Isiklik kaasaskantav snorgeldamisseade, mis annab teile oma keha liikumise jõul juurdepääsu piiramatule õhuvarustusele kuni 15 jala sügavusele veepinnast.
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe veealune keelekümbluspakett #DEMA-s

Scuba.com sidusettevõtte link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liituge varustuse ostmisega: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust. 00:00 Sissejuhatus 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Keermestamisrihm 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Uimerihmade eemaldamine 08:19 Libisev juhe 10:16 Selja Tõmblukud 12:56 Kokkupandavad reeglid 14:26 Märg kael

Scuba.com sidusettevõtte link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.
00: 00 sissejuhatus
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Keermestamiskaamera bänd
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Uimerihmade eemaldamine
08:19 Libisev plii
10:16 Taga lukud
12:56 Kokkupandavad reg
14:26 Märg kael

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Rohkem asju, millega sukeldujad võitlevad w/@scubacomiga #scuba #tips #howto

Divolki veealune reaalajas voogesitus nutitelefoni korpus #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liituge GEAR OSTMISEKS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Divolki veealune otseülekande nutitelefoni korpus
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolki veealune otseülekande nutitelefoni korpus #DEMA-s

Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.

Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
Jimmy: Hal Watts: Härra Scuba lahkumine
Don Ferris: Hal Watts: Härra Scuba lahkumine
Kammy: Wakatobi Dunia Baru
Shane: Värske uudis: Scuba Diver Magazine kolib Diverneti!
John: Sukelduja sooloreis viis Cornishi vraki leidmiseni
Viimased uudised
Põhja-Walesist leiti sukelduja surnukeha Põhja-Walesist leiti sukelduja surnukeha
Steve Backshall võtab Ocean Down Underi alla Steve Backshall võtab Ocean Down Underi alla
Cornishi rannast leiti kadunud sukelduja surnukeha Cornishi rannast leiti kadunud sukelduja surnukeha
Kohtuotsus: Mees narkootikumide taga vandenõu, mille tagajärjel suri CCR-sukelduja Kohtuotsus: Mees narkootikumide taga vandenõu, mille tagajärjel suri CCR-sukelduja
Sukeldumispoe omanikule määrati seksuaalse kuritarvitamise eest 27 aastat Sukeldumispoe omanikule määrati seksuaalse kuritarvitamise eest 27 aastat
Aidake Fathoms Freel Stingray taaselustada Aidake Fathoms Freel Stingray taaselustada
Ühenda meile
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.