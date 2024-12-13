Põhja-Walesist leiti sukelduja surnukeha

The body of another diver who went missing in the UK recently was discovered on 7 December near the village of Llangwnnadl on North Wales’ Llyn Peninsula.

Imrich Magyar, 53, referred to only by his first name when he originally went missing off the coast on 28 November, was found following an extensive search involving multiple agencies.

He was known to have come from the Warrington area of Cheshire and, as reported later on Divernet, his silver Ford Mondeo Titanium, containing personal belongings, had been located in a car park close to a diving beach near Tudweiliog, to the north of Llangwnnadl.

The sea searches were called off on 29 November, but were later resumed as land searches continued. Põhja-Walesi politsei had put out an appeal to the public for information.

No details of the circumstances of Magyar’s death were given, but the police said that these were not thought to be suspicious.

“Thank you to the police, Coastguard and RNLI and all others who were helping to find Imrich,” said a relative of Magyar's. “The family are very grateful for all the efforts made and for people who came out in their own time to help.

“Thank you to the police and coroner’s office for their continued support and consideration to the family. Thank you all.”

