Nano-particle gel could hold key to coral reef restoration

Researchers at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Jacobs School of Engineering have developed a nano-particle gel that increases coral larvae settlement up to 20 times compared with untreated surfaces, which could be key to coral reef restoration.

aastal avaldatud aruande kohaselt Biotehnoloogia suundumused, the gel, called SNAP-X, is applied as a coating and releases coral-attracting chemicals for up to a month. The research was funded by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency's Reefence programme, which aims to develop self-healing, hybrid biological and engineered reef-mimicking structures for coastal protection.

Dr Samapti Kundu, a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, works in the lab on SNAP-X (Photo credit Erik Jepsen, UC San Diego)

Daniel Wangpraseurt, the study's senior author and a marine biologist at Scripps, explained: “Corals are animals, and their larvae are selective about where they are going to attach because once they do, they're stuck there.

“With SNAP-X, we created a material that releases chemical cues that tell coral larvae this is a good place to live.”

He concluded: “My lab's approach is to combine marine biology with physics and bioengineering to come up with new solutions.”