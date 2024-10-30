‘One Dive Family’ lines up under SDI banner

Florida-based International Training (IT) has decided to tidy up its diver-training branding by putting its various agencies under a single umbrella – that of SDI, or Scuba Diving International.

What it terms its “One Dive Family” combines the senior service TDI (Technical Diving International) with ERDI (Emergency Response Diving International) and PFI (Performance Freediving International) to include technical and rescue diving and freediving with the recreational diving services of SDI itself.

“Since 1994, TDI has set the standard for safety and innovation in technical diving,” says IT CEO Brian Carney. “The legacy of TDI is the foundation upon which SDI and our One Dive Family are built, ensuring that all divers receive the same high-quality training and support that has defined us for decades.”

Unifying the brands under SDI “allows us to better communicate our shared values and provide a streamlined, cohesive experience for divers worldwide”, according to IT.

“The One Dive Family campaign celebrates everything we’ve stood for since 1994,” says IT COO Stephanie Miele. “As a family-run business with a global network of professionals and divers, this unification allows us to clearly express our purpose and values.

"All SDI, we’ll continue leading as a global, diverse family of divers, fostering inclusivity in our effort to help more people safely explore the underwater world with confidence and lasting awe.”