Suurim võrguressurss sukeldujatele
Otsing
Sulgege see otsingukast.

‘One Dive Family’ lines up under SDI banner

Jälgige Diverneti teenuses Google News
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
The new SDI branding (William Drumm)
The new SDI branding (William Drumm)

Florida-based International Training (IT) has decided to tidy up its diver-training branding by putting its various agencies under a single umbrella – that of SDI, or Scuba Diving International. 

What it terms its “One Dive Family” combines the senior service TDI (Technical Diving International) with ERDI (Emergency Response Diving International) and PFI (Performance Freediving International) to include technical and rescue diving and freediving with the recreational diving services of SDI itself.

“Since 1994, TDI has set the standard for safety and innovation in technical diving,” says IT CEO Brian Carney. “The legacy of TDI is the foundation upon which SDI and our One Dive Family are built, ensuring that all divers receive the same high-quality training and support that has defined us for decades.”

Unifying the brands under SDI “allows us to better communicate our shared values and provide a streamlined, cohesive experience for divers worldwide”, according to IT. 

SDI branding

SDI was moodustati 1998. aastal to embrace recreational diver training from entry-level up. TDI, ERDI and PFI continue as sub-brands, maintaining their specialised focus.

“The One Dive Family campaign celebrates everything we’ve stood for since 1994,” says IT COO Stephanie Miele. “As a family-run business with a global network of professionals and divers, this unification allows us to clearly express our purpose and values. 

"All SDI, we’ll continue leading as a global, diverse family of divers, fostering inclusivity in our effort to help more people safely explore the underwater world with confidence and lasting awe.”

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kuidas tulete toime sukeldumiste jälgimisega, kui teie viimane oli õhupuuduse tõttu väga stressirohke? #scubadiver #scubadiving #scubadiver LINGID Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show Ühendkuningriigis Veebisait: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks ---------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS FACEBOOKIS : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme koostööd https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.scubadivermag ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kust leiate kõik vajalikud seadmed. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kuidas tulete toime sukeldumiste jälgimisega, kui teie viimane oli õhupuuduse tõttu väga stressirohke?
#scubadiving #scubadiver
LINGID

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Kas pärast halba sukeldumist vette tagasi saada? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com veebisaidi link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -käik ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, vihjed ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus Sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Meie partner saidiga https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com, et saada kõik vajalikud seadmed. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust. 00:00 Sissejuhatus 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Lahtipakkimine 03:51 Tehnilised andmed 09:40 Ülevaade

Scuba.com veebisaidi link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.
00: 00 sissejuhatus
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Lahtipakkimine
03:51 Tehnilised andmed
09:40 Arvustus

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 nabatõrviku ülevaade #Unboxing #Review

Sel nädalal on taskuhäälingusaates Phillipiinide professionaalsed sukeldumisjuhid kuumas vees pärast vihjet, et mõned aktsepteerivad nimede korallidesse graveerimise eest tasu, mistõttu võimud peavad süüdlasi puudutava teabe eest preemiaraha neljakordistama. LL cool J rääkis hiljuti Guardianile, et anamatroonhai Deep Blue Sea uputas ta peaaegu ära. Ja endine mereväe sukelduja on otsustanud ujuda esimesena Inglise kanali seljas. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, vihjed ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisetendus Ühendkuningriigis Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas koostööd aadressidega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

Sel nädalal on taskuhäälingusaates Phillipiinide professionaalsed sukeldumisjuhid kuumas vees pärast vihjet, et mõned aktsepteerivad nimede korallidesse graveerimise eest tasu, mistõttu võimud peavad süüdlasi puudutava teabe eest preemiaraha neljakordistama. LL cool J rääkis hiljuti Guardianile, et anamatroonhai Deep Blue Sea uputas ta peaaegu ära. Ja endine mereväe sukelduja on otsustanud ujuda esimesena Inglise kanali seljas.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Giididele maksti Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Lae rohkem... Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.

Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
Steve Farrar: Ben Franklini must laevastik
Bud müüb: Suurte järvede kummituslaevad - 2. osa
K Stearns: Wakatobi laiendab korallriffide kaitset
Orca sukeldumine: 10 parimat veealuse fotograafia nõuannet
John kuivas: Lusitania šokk
Viimased uudised
EI USU SILMI EI USU SILMI
Egiptuse liveaboard vajub sügavale lõunasse Egiptuse liveaboard vajub sügavale lõunasse
Kalur viskas surnud snorgeldaja merre tagasi Kalur viskas surnud snorgeldaja merre tagasi
Piirkonnatreener suri hingamise vea tõttu Piirkonnatreener suri hingamise vea tõttu
Ho, ho ho! Vobster Santas naaseb detsembris Ho, ho ho! Vobster Santas naaseb detsembris
Ainulaadne lammutamiseks mõeldud uurimislaev FLIP on liitunud DEEPiga Ainulaadne lammutamiseks mõeldud uurimislaev FLIP on liitunud DEEPiga

Connect koos meiega

Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube

Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.

0
Hea meelega teie mõtted, palun kommenteerige.x