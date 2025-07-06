Scapa sukeldujad leidsid HMS Vanguardilt esemeid

Ajakirjade tellimine
Sukeldujal süttib Vanguardi nimi (HMS Vanguard 2023 uuring / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Esimese maailmasõja aegse lahingulaeva HMS kell ja relvadega seotud esemed avangard have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey viidi läbi 2023.

HMS avangard oli 19,560 1909-tonnine dreadnought, mis lasti vette Barrow-in-Furnessis 1916. aastal ja osales XNUMX. aastal Jüüti lahingus.

Suur osa tema karjäärist veetis Põhjamere patrullteenistuses, kuid 9. juulil 1917 toimus rida ajakiri explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

34 meetri sügavusel vees lebav vrakk võeti sõjahauana kaitse alla alles 1984. aastal, selleks ajaks oli see juba ulatuslikult värviliste metallide leidmiseks välja töötatud. Keskosad olid vanarauaks tõstetud, kuigi teised osad, sealhulgas vöör ja ahter, jäid merepõhja terveks.

HMS avangard is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Kuuepäevane aken

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier avangard.

Pärast konserveerimist Kuningliku mereväe rahvusmuuseum, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Scapa Flow muuseum väljapanekuks. Pealaeva kella saab näha Barrow-in-Furnessi dokimuuseumis.

Kuningliku mereväe dreadnoughtidel oli kolm kuni viis kella. Lisaks peamisele laevakellale oli tõenäoliselt ka ahtritekil kell, üks masinaruumis ning väiksemad kellad iga laevapaadi ja garderoobi jaoks.

