Suurim võrguressurss sukeldujatele
Otsing
Sulgege see otsingukast.

Vrakksukeldujad austavad II maailmasõja lennuväelasi igal pool Kanadat

Jälgige meid Google Newsis
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
Divers lay the informative plaque at the wreck site (UASBC)
Divers lay the informative plaque at the wreck site (UASBC)

Two World War Two bomber wrecks in Canada have been commemorated by dive-teams. Both aircraft crashed and sank in 1943, were rediscovered in 2022 – and in each case only one body from their four-man crews has ever been recovered.

On Canada’s west coast, divers from the Underwater Archaeological Society of British Columbia (UASBC) laid a 90kg concrete plaque on 9 November to mark the 26m-deep location of an RAF training aircraft that crashed into the Pacific near Vancouver Island. They also retrieved the navigator’s compass, which had been lying on the seabed, for conservation.

The navigator’s compass (UASBC)
The navigator’s compass (UASBC)

The Handley Page Hampden P5433 medium bomber of RAF Operational Training Unit 32 took off from an RCAF aerodrome at Patricia Bay (which is now Victoria International Airport) in the late afternoon of 14 March, 1943.

The aircrew consisted of two Australians, the pilot P/O Allan Hunt and navigator P/O Reginald Manttan, and Canadian wireless operators / gunners P/O Grant Hall and Sgt Howard Piercy. 

A Handley Page Hampden bomber (RAF)
A Handley Page Hampden bomber (RAF)

Their routine training flight was intended to enable practice in flying low over the Pacific, and later flying by night, but at around 5.30pm the aircraft was seen going into a spin at an altitude of 450m and diving vertically into Saanich Inlet. All four airmen were killed, though only P/O Hunt’s body was ever recovered.

The widely scattered remains were discovered in 2022 by diver Lyle Berzins while he was out filming octopuses. When UASBC divers investigated further they found propellers, an engine, landing-gear, the compass and boot soles.

Aircraft wheel (UASBC)
Landing wheel (UASBC)
Propeller (UASBC)
Propeller (UASBC)

It took considerable research by the team to narrow down the particular Handley-Page Hampden from the 104 that had been stationed at Patricia Bay during WW2, because no fewer than 26 of them had crashed.

The UASBC dive-team (UASBC)
The UASBC dive-team (UASBC)

The Hampden twin-engined medium bomber was said to have acquired a reputation for engine failures. It had served in the early stages of the war in Europe, operating mainly by night, but was retired by RAF Bomber Command in late 1942 as four-engined heavy bombers came to be preferred for raids. See a 3D mudel of part of the wreck-site.

Bombardier’s box

The aircraft wreck on the eastern side of the country, a Royal Canadian Air Force B-24 Liberator, lies 40m deep in 56km-long Gander Lake, in the centre of the island of Newfoundland. A “bombardier’s box” was recently retrieved to be displayed at an aviation museum in the town of Gander. 

RCAF Liberator bomber1 LAC
An identically marked B-24 bomber (Library & Archives Canada)

The bomber, designated 589 D, crashed shortly after take-off on 4 September, 1943, also as a result of engine failure, killing all four crewmen: pilot Wing Commander JM Young, Squadron Leader John Grant MacKenzie, Flying Officer Victor Bill and Leading Aircraftman Gordon Ward. Only MacKenzie’s body could be recovered from the inverted wreck by hardhat divers at the time of the crash.

The aircraft was located through sonar-scanning and ROV in 2022, followed by exploration on scuba by Newfoundlandi ja Labradori laevavrakkide kaitse selts (SPSNL) divers accompanied by a documentary film-crew. Only the wings, forward fuselage and landing gear could be located, and later one propeller.

Neil Burgess, president of the society, took part in both the initial and the recent dives, which he described to CBC as the “spookiest diving I’ve ever done” because of the scale of the plane and the ultra-low visibility.

The bomb release interval control box was located in the open nose of the wreck (Maxwel Hohn)
The bomb release interval control box, found in the open nose (Maxwel Hohn / SPSNL)

The bombardier box, otherwise known as the bomb release interval control box, was attached to the plane’s nose only by wires. It fell away when Burgess cut it free, reducing the visibility even further as he was forced to grope in the silt to locate it – which he eventually did. 

But he emphasised that the wreck had been treated with “the utmost respect”, with no other attempt made to disturb it.

The Memorial University of Newfoundland’s archaeology department was cleaning and conserving the box for display at Gander’s Põhja-Atlandi lennundusmuuseum.

Samuti Divernetis: GREEK DIVERS FIND LUFTWAFFE AIRCRAFT WRECK AT 60M, 5KM DEEP: IS THIS EARHART’S LOST ELECTRA AIRCRAFT?, JUNKERS JU-88 BOMBER IS AEGEAN PLANE WRECK STAR

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kuidas tulete toime sukeldumiste jälgimisega, kui teie viimane oli õhupuuduse tõttu väga stressirohke? #scubadiver #scubadiving #scubadiver LINGID Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show Ühendkuningriigis Veebisait: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks ---------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS FACEBOOKIS : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme koostööd https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.scubadivermag ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kust leiate kõik vajalikud seadmed. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kuidas tulete toime sukeldumiste jälgimisega, kui teie viimane oli õhupuuduse tõttu väga stressirohke?
#scubadiving #scubadiver
LINGID

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Kas pärast halba sukeldumist vette tagasi saada? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com veebisaidi link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -käik ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, vihjed ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus Sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Meie partner saidiga https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com, et saada kõik vajalikud seadmed. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust. 00:00 Sissejuhatus 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Lahtipakkimine 03:51 Tehnilised andmed 09:40 Ülevaade

Scuba.com veebisaidi link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.
00: 00 sissejuhatus
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Lahtipakkimine
03:51 Tehnilised andmed
09:40 Arvustus

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 nabatõrviku ülevaade #Unboxing #Review

Sel nädalal on taskuhäälingusaates Phillipiinide professionaalsed sukeldumisjuhid kuumas vees pärast vihjet, et mõned aktsepteerivad nimede korallidesse graveerimise eest tasu, mistõttu võimud peavad süüdlasi puudutava teabe eest preemiaraha neljakordistama. LL cool J rääkis hiljuti Guardianile, et anamatroonhai Deep Blue Sea uputas ta peaaegu ära. Ja endine mereväe sukelduja on otsustanud ujuda esimesena Inglise kanali seljas. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, vihjed ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisetendus Ühendkuningriigis Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas koostööd aadressidega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos olev teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

Sel nädalal on taskuhäälingusaates Phillipiinide professionaalsed sukeldumisjuhid kuumas vees pärast vihjet, et mõned aktsepteerivad nimede korallidesse graveerimise eest tasu, mistõttu võimud peavad süüdlasi puudutava teabe eest preemiaraha neljakordistama. LL cool J rääkis hiljuti Guardianile, et anamatroonhai Deep Blue Sea uputas ta peaaegu ära. Ja endine mereväe sukelduja on otsustanud ujuda esimesena Inglise kanali seljas.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varude ostmine: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole ette nähtud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SUURVEISE koolitust. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Giididele maksti Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.

Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
Rafael Novi Setya h: Kuidas akvalangipaaki õigesti transportida
Eugene: 4 sukeldujat hukkub pärast torusse imemist
Daniel Pyr: Kas teil on sukeldumisel kõrvaprobleeme? See võib olla probleem.
Steve Farrar: Ben Franklini must laevastik
Bud müüb: Suurte järvede kummituslaevad - 2. osa
Viimased uudised
Vrakksukeldujad austavad II maailmasõja lennuväelasi igal pool Kanadat Vrakksukeldujad austavad II maailmasõja lennuväelasi igal pool Kanadat
Rannavalve juhatab sukeldumispaadi kadunud sukeldujate juurde Rannavalve juhatab sukeldumispaadi kadunud sukeldujate juurde
Tuukrid koristavad kummitusliku kalakasvataja järel Tuukrid koristavad kummitusliku kalakasvataja järel
Tähistage 20. aastal Magic Island Dive Resorti 2025. aastapäeva Tähistage 20. aastal Magic Island Dive Resorti 2025. aastapäeva
Aja tagasipööramine: meduusid, mis vananevad vastupidiselt Aja tagasipööramine: meduusid, mis vananevad vastupidiselt
Kohalike 16-aastane võitlus tasub MPA-ga ära Kohalike 16-aastane võitlus tasub MPA-ga ära

Connect koos meiega

Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad

Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.

Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.