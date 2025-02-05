Ajakirjade tellimine
Eemaldage reklaamid 3 naela kuus
Logi sisse

Talk the boss into funding your manta dive-trip!

Jälgige meid Google Newsis
Liituge meie iganädalase uudiskirjaga
Manta ID photography dive in the Maldives (Kaitlyn Zerr)
Manta ID photography in the Maldives (Kaitlyn Zerr)

The Manta Trust is encouraging a new way of corporate team-building – by asking forward-thinking employers to allow staff to swap their desks for plum dive-sites around the world. These temporary diving or snorkelling teams contribute to marine conservation while continuing to earn their pay. 

The UK-registered marine-conservation charity says that its Volunteer Time Off (VTO) scheme is offering companies the opportunity to combine corporate social responsibility with morale-boosting and life-changing experiences for employees.

Team-building exercise in the Maldives (Jasmine Corbett)
Team-building exercise in the Maldives (Jasmine Corbett)

The one-week trips are designed to turn participants into citizen-scientists equipped to contribute directly to the conservation of manta and devil rays, which are classified as Endangered or Vulnerable through overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change.

Led by Manta Trust marine scientists, VTO expeditions offer hands-on research opportunities: photographing rays for identification databases, surveying habitats and collecting data to inform conservation strategies. They also embrace beach clean-ups, local community outreach and marine-conservation workshops.

Cyclone-feeding reef mantas in the Maldives (Simon Hilbourne)
Cyclone-feeding reef mantas in the Maldives (Simon Hilbourne)

Iconic manta habitats covered by the programme include the Maldives, Indonesia’s Raja Ampat and Komodo, Ecuador’s Isla de la Plata and Mexico’s Revillagigedo archipelago. 

More than 200 employees have already participated in 10 pilot expeditions, so big teams averaging 20 people have been getting involved, sometimes including senior management representatives. 

A typical funding model has staff make donations towards the trip that are then matched by their employer. Aligning with ocean conservation showcases a company’s commitment to sustainability and its sense of social responsibility, maintains the trust.

YouTube video

“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” it reports, with participants describing their experiences as both professionally enriching and personally transformative.

“Our company partners with the Manta Trust to offer volunteering expeditions, where our staff can take time off to participate in manta ray research in project locations around the world,” says account executive Rainbow Cheung from software company Salesforce. “This unique opportunity allows us to come together as a team and make a meaningful impact on conservation efforts.

“We have had over a hundred staff-members from around the world join us in our eight expeditions, have collected valuable data and also made significant contributions financially to the Manta Trust.”

Manta flyover (Jasmine Corbett)
Manta flyover (Jasmine Corbett)

After joining a Manta Trust VTO group trip, Salesforce employee Hideyuki Komaki says: “Participating in manta ray research expeditions has not only allowed us to learn new skills and collect important data, but it has also strengthened our bonds as colleagues.

“Stepping out of our office environment together for these expeditions has been a truly transformative experience.”

Businesses can either join a scheduled trip or come up with a bespoke expedition for their team, with employees using either VTO days or puhkus leave to participate. The trips cater for all levels of experience, says the trust, and can include scuba certification opportunities for beginners if required.

Expedition to Raja Ampat (Ken Chew)
VTO expedition to Raja Ampat (Ken Chew)

“Swimming alongside these majestic creatures is not just an incredible experience – it’s a chance to make a real difference,” says Manta Trust CEO and co-founder Dr Guy Stevens. “By combining conservation with adventure, our expeditions inspire a deeper understanding of the ocean’s challenges and the power of collective action.” 

Samuti Divernetis: HANIFARU BAY: AN ETHICAL JOURNEY TO WITNESS MANTA RAYS, PERFECT STORM: CYCLONING MANTA RAYS, KUST LEIDA 22,300 XNUMX GIGANT MANTAT

Latest Podcasti episood Scuba Diver Mag
Sellel nädalal on taskuhäälingusaates üsna hukatuslik aruanne Punase mere ametivõimude kohta pärast Sea Story uppumist. Paar uut rekordit, sealhulgas fotosessioon 50 m kõrgusel ja veealuse jalutuskäigu rekord. Ja valitsus on Malaisia ​​sukeldumiskuurordi litsentsi ametlikult tühistanud. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater- model-shoots-just-wont-into-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for- absoluutne rekord-kõnd/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liitu VARUSTUSTE OSTMISEGA: https: //www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Sellel nädalal on taskuhäälingusaates üsna hukatuslik aruanne Punase mere ametivõimude kohta pärast Sea Story uppumist. Paar uut rekordit, sealhulgas fotosessioon 50 m kõrgusel ja veealuse jalutuskäigu rekord. Ja valitsus on Malaisia ​​sukeldumiskuurordi litsentsi ametlikult tühistanud.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

Neetud aruanne Punase mere ametivõimude kohta #scuba #podcast #news

Tai sukeldumisreisi lisad @AggressorAdventuresiga #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join KÄIKIDE OST: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, vihjed ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ühendkuningriigi ainus sukeldumisshow veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme koostööd https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi vajalike varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

Tai sukeldumisreisi lisad koos @AggressorAdventuresiga #scubadiving #thailand

Aggressori sidusettevõtte link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

Tai sukeldumisreisi lisad koos AggressorAdventuresiga #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - hei Mark. Täname kogu teie suurepärase sisu eest. Kas saaksite palun arutada osalise vs pideva segu (ja "pangastatud" - kui see on erinev) nitroxi läbi ja lõhki? Ma tean, et vajate PB jaoks 02 puhastatud silindrit, kuid mitte CB jaoks? Kas õhu- ja nitroksitäidete vahel saab edasi-tagasi liikuda CB või kaldaga? Aitäh! #scubadiving #scubadiver Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liitu VARUSTUSTE OSTMISEGA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- Meie veebisaitide veebisait: https://www.scubadiag.com Vee all Fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, Scuba Gear arvustuste veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukeldumisuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruannete veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisshow Ühendkuningriigi veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- JÄLGI MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIA FACEBOOKIS: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teeme kõigi teie varustuse osas partneriteks https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com hädavajalikud. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks. Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

@fredr1
#AskMark – hei Mark. Täname kogu teie suurepärase sisu eest. Kas saaksite palun arutada osalise vs pideva segu (ja "pangastatud" - kui see on erinev) nitroxi läbi ja lõhki? Ma tean, et vajate PB jaoks 02 puhastatud silindrit, kuid mitte CB jaoks? Kas õhu- ja nitroksitäidete vahel saab edasi-tagasi liikuda CB või kaldaga? Aitäh!
#scubadiving #scubadiver

Hakka fänniks: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTUSTE OSTMINE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MEIE VEEBISAIDID

Veebisait: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukeldumine, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, sukeldumisvarustuse ülevaated
Veebisait: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukelduuudised, veealune fotograafia, näpunäited ja nõuanded, reisiaruanded
Veebisait: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainus sukeldumisnäitus Ühendkuningriigis
Veebisait: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Meie kaubamärkide piires reklaamimiseks
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
JÄRGIGE MEID SOTSIAALMEEDIAS

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teeme koostööd veebilehtedega https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kõigi teie varustuse jaoks. Kaaluge ülaloleva sidusettevõtte lingi kasutamist kanali toetamiseks.

Selles videos sisalduv teave ei ole mõeldud ega ole mõeldud asendama professionaalset SCUBA koolitust või soovitusi iga tootja jaoks. Kogu selles videos sisalduv sisu, sealhulgas tekst, graafika, pildid ja teave, on mõeldud ainult üldiseks teavitamiseks ega asenda kvalifitseeritud sukeldumisinstruktori koolitust ega varustuse tootjate erinõudeid.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

Kuidas nitroksi teha? #AskMark

Soovin uudiskirja

HOIAME ÜHENDUST!

Hankige iganädalane kokkuvõte kõigist Diverneti uudistest ja artiklitest Scuba mask
Me ei rämpsposti! Loe meie privaatsuspoliitika rohkem infot.

Soovin uudiskirja
Teata sellest
Külaline

0 Kommentaarid
Enim hääletanud
Uusim Vanim
Sidus tagasiside
Kuva kõik kommentaarid
Viimased Kommentaarid
Al Catalfumo: Korallide surm Kariibi mere piirkonnas
Aidan Karley: Koopasukelduja elab õhutaskus 60 tundi
Darren: Kas pärast insulti saab sukelduda?
Simon Walsh: Korallide surm Kariibi mere piirkonnas
Rex Hargrave: Kogukonna akvalang: Cornish klubid vajavad abi
Viimased uudised
Vabatahtlikud vabastavad Skye'is lõastatud vaala Vabatahtlikud vabastavad Skye'is lõastatud vaala
Laevahuku ID: Brasiilia ainus sõjaline kaotus II maailmasõjas Laevahuku ID: Brasiilia ainus sõjaline kaotus II maailmasõjas
Mererohu istutajad vajavad abi Cornishi alade tuvastamiseks Mererohu istutajad vajavad abi Cornishi alade tuvastamiseks
Solomon Airlines käivitab esimese Trans-Tasmani marsruudi Solomon Airlines käivitab esimese Trans-Tasmani marsruudi
Paisuhai tärkab näiliselt neitsisünnil Paisuhai tärkab näiliselt neitsisünnil
Sinise valgusega motiveeritud: tutvuge kõndiva koralliga Sinise valgusega motiveeritud: tutvuge kõndiva koralliga
Ühenda meile
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Sellel saidil olevad omistamata pildid on fotograafi autoriõigused.
Võtke ühendust ajakirjaga DIVER üksikasjad.
Facebook X-twitter Instagramis Youtube Teemad
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Kõik õigused kaitstud.
Kingitustellimused
Telli 3 naela kuus